Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Take-Aways All Wrapped Up With Elephant Bank

Published: 14th October 2020 10:23

There's now a fabulous addition to the range of take-away options in Neston, with the introduction of Elephant Bank on the JustEat website and app.

Elephant Bank on JustEat

From now on, you can order a range of popular and new dishes from Elephant Bank, brought to your own front door. Choose from Elephant's Bank Burger range (beef, chicken and vegetarian options), alongside the brand new Buttermilk Fried Chicken in a Box, BBQ Ribs and Brisket, with the option of homemade slaw and fries.

You can even order a beer or bottle of wine to make an evening of it.

Regular JustEat users who have been ordering from Elephant Pizza for a while now, please note the new menu is listed separately, under Elephant Bank, so you'll need to scroll down the list of local options.

Delivery starts from 5pm each evening, but you can pre-order on the JustEat app or website before that, to ensure you slot. This is going to be VERY popular, so get in there and order asap.

www.elephantcollective.co.uk

www.just-eat.co.uk

Advertisement feature

