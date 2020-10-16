Shop 4 Neston - Coming Soon

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 16th October 2020 13:42

A former charity shop manager is launching a community-focused business in Neston, to fill the empty premises left when the Sue Ryder charity withdrew.

The former Sue Ryder branch will now be home to Shop 4 Neston

Kris McFarlane managed the shop on Liverpool Road for the last four of its 15 years in Neston. He was made redundant by Sue Ryder when they closed the shop as the furlough scheme wound down, in September.

Turning misfortune into opportunity, Kris has decided to set up a Community Interest Company to run the shop for the benefit of the town's residents. He has taken up the lease and renamed it 'Shop 4 Neston'. With an anticipated opening date in mid-November, the shop will be selling donated clothing, books, DVDs, household goods, electrical items and small pieces of furniture.

Kris explains: "The shop will be run as a Community Interest Company , which means any surplus must be spent in the Neston/CH64 area. I want to help our community in these strange COVID times.

"As we, as a community, come through it and come together, let's help make Neston a better place for us all to live, work and shop, both now and in the future.

"Neston and its amazing community, characters, businesses and generous people have made me the person I am, so I felt that was time, now that I am able to, to give back to our brilliant town."

Kris is currently running a fundraising appeal on JustGiving to help with set up costs such as fit-out and fascia, as his redundancy money will not stretch to the full amount needed.

If you would like to donate, please visit the fundraising page here.

Kris adds: "My amazing group of volunteers have stuck with me during this time and we always welcome new people to our team... Team Neston!"

For more information or to volunteer, you can contact Kris by email.

