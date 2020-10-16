  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Shop 4 Neston - Coming Soon

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 16th October 2020 13:42

A former charity shop manager is launching a community-focused business in Neston, to fill the empty premises left when the Sue Ryder charity withdrew.

Shop 4 NestonThe former Sue Ryder branch will now be home to Shop 4 Neston

Kris McFarlane managed the shop on Liverpool Road for the last four of its 15 years in Neston. He was made redundant by Sue Ryder when they closed the shop as the furlough scheme wound down, in September.

Turning misfortune into opportunity, Kris has decided to set up a Community Interest Company to run the shop for the benefit of the town's residents. He has taken up the lease and renamed it 'Shop 4 Neston'.   With an anticipated opening date in mid-November, the shop  will be selling donated clothing, books, DVDs, household goods, electrical items and small pieces of furniture.

Kris explains: "The shop will be run as a Community Interest Company , which means any surplus must be spent in the Neston/CH64 area. I want to help our community in these strange COVID times.

"As we, as a community, come through it and come together, let's help make Neston a better place for us all to live, work and shop, both now and in the future.

"Neston and its amazing community, characters, businesses and generous people have made me the person I am, so I felt that was time, now that I am able to, to give back to our brilliant town."

Kris is currently running a fundraising appeal on JustGiving to help with set up costs such as fit-out and fascia, as his redundancy money will not stretch to the full amount needed.  

If you would like to donate, please visit the fundraising page here.

Kris adds: "My amazing group of volunteers have stuck with me during this time and we always welcome new people to our team... Team Neston!"

For more information or to volunteer, you can contact Kris by email.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies