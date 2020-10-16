Council Says Avoid Travel to Neighbouring Boroughs

Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire East Council, Wirral Council, Halton Council and Warrington Council are advising residents to remain close to home and only visit neighbouring boroughs for work, education or health purposes.

In addition, a ban on entering Wales has been imposed on people living in Tiers 2 and 3, other than in exceptional circumstances.

Residents in the five borough areas face different levels of COVID-19 restrictions:

Wirral and Halton Council areas have the ‘very high' level of restrictions

Cheshire West and Chester Council, Warrington Council, Cheshire East areas have fewer restrictions with ‘high' level restrictions.

Residents in Wirral and Halton should not be travelling to other borough areas, unless the journey is necessary and for work, education or health reasons.

In Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington and Cheshire East the restrictions state that people should be reducing the number of journeys they make where possible.

With pubs being closed in Wirral and Halton as part of the restrictions while at the same time remaining open in the other areas, Council leaders in all five boroughs are now calling on residents to help stop the spread of the virus by avoiding traveling out of their local areas.

Cheshire West and Chester Council leader Councillor Louise Gittins said: "All regions of the North West have a part to play in ensuring this virus does not spread further. We need to limit human interaction between households and across borough areas.

"The infection rate is rising in Cheshire West but remains significantly lower than in the Liverpool City Region, so we need to support each other by remaining in our borough areas where possible.

"We would only advise people to travel to our neighbouring boroughs of Wirral and Halton for work, education and health purposes, because such venues must be COVID secure and there is less chance of transmission.

"Pubs are closed in Wirral and Halton and people may therefore be tempted to visit pubs in Cheshire West. We would advise against this to protect the health of the public in all boroughs, and residents should not be mixing with other households indoors.

"Once this pandemic is over, we will be able to return to our normal lives, travel further and continue to enjoy everything this whole region has to offer."

Do not travel to Wales

Residents in Tier 2 or Tier 3 level areas are currently NOT allowed to travel into Wales, following an announcement by the Welsh Parliament's First Minister, Mark Drakeford. The ban came into force at 6pm on Friday 16 October.

Exceptions to the travel ban are:

Getting food, medical or essential supplies for those in the same household or vulnerable people - this includes for animals

To work or provide voluntary or charitable services if this cannot be done from outside the area

Elite athletes can train and compete

To provide or receive emergency assistance

To attend a wedding or civil partnership (as a guest or as part of the wedding party) or a funeral

To attend court

Children to play sport, music or for other recreational activities - or to continue existing contact arrangements between parents who do not live together

To avoid injury or illness or escape a risk of harm.

Up to date Coronavirus restrictions and other information can be found on the Government website here.

