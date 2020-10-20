  • Bookmark this page

Further Improvements to Willaston Play Area Will Start Soon

Published: 20th October 2020 09:52

As reported on AboutMyArea in July, funding has been secured that will pay for further improvements to Johnston Recreation Ground in Willaston.

Willaston Play Area

Willaston Residents and Countryside Society have now been advised that the installation of a large climbing unit and replacement of some safety surfaces is to go ahead imminently. Work is to commence on Monday 2nd November, and will require the play area to be closed for around a fortnight.

In addition, funding has now been secured for improvements to the path from Elm Road that leads across the recreation ground to Willaston Primary School. A date for this work to be carried out will be confirmed soon.

