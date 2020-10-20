Welcome Café Re-opens in Neston

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 20th October 2020 10:00

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre's Welcome Café will be open every other Friday.

The Café is operating in a Covid-secure way. The next Welcome Café will be on Friday, 30th October and then every two weeks thereafter.

We are opening for reduced hours and tables will be more spaced out. There are two sessions: 9.30 - 10.30am and 11am - 12 noon, with a break in between to allow the tables to be sanitised.

The ecumenical Shoppers' Fellowship Service is held during the 30 minute break.

Come and join us for coffee and cake or quiches, sandwiches, and toast. Waitress service. One-way system. Masks must be worn until seated.

