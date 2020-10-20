  • Bookmark this page

Leisure Cyclists Barred from Welsh Section of Millennium Greenway

Published: 20th October 2020 10:44

Following the announcement of recent curbs on entering Wales and the introduction of a 'firebreak' lockdown due to commence this Friday, Flintshire Council have advised that this also affects how cyclists can use the Millennium Greenway/Deeside path.

Burton Greenway

Use of the path will be limited to essential use only - for work or education, for example - and may not be used for leisure purposes until further notice.

It has not been advised how this may be enforced.

The new lockdown in Wales is due to commence at 6pm on Friday October 23 and is currently scheduled to continue until at least Monday November 9. It is already against the rules for people living in Tier 2 or Tier 3 alert level areas of England to enter Wales, with a limited list of exceptions, which you can review in our article here.

 

 

