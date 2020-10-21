Remembrance in Neston 2020
|Published: 21st October 2020 07:06
Due to the current restrictions around public gatherings, this year's Remembrance observance will not follow the usual format.
A small contingent from Neston's Royal British Legion will lay wreaths at the war memorial outside the Parish Church on both Remembrance Sunday (8th November, 4pm) and Armistice Day (11th November, 11am), but the wider public are not encouraged to attend.
Photo by Brenda Roe. Remembrance in Neston, 2019
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.