Part Time Bar Staff Wanted at Neston British Legion
|Published: 21st October 2020 07:12
Neston's Royal British Legion are hiring.
Part-time bar staff are sought, hours will vary. Experience preferred, but not essential.
For more information or to apply, please call 0151 336 4630, or drop a message via Facebook here.
Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9PB
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.