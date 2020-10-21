  • Bookmark this page

Local Photography on Display at Neston Cafe

Published: 21st October 2020 07:21

Simon Joseph Photography currently has an exhibition on at the Real Food Kitchen in Neston.

Call in to have a look at some stunning pictures taken around the Wirral, including some delightful shots from the Neston area, such as this aerial photo of Parkgate.

Simon Joseph Photography

Photos are available to purchase - just in time for Christmas.

Real Food Kitchen, 21 Parkgate Road, Neston.

More information from Simon Joseph Photography on Facebook.

Simon Joseph Photography

