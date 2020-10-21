Local Photography on Display at Neston Cafe

Published: 21st October 2020 07:21

Simon Joseph Photography currently has an exhibition on at the Real Food Kitchen in Neston.

Call in to have a look at some stunning pictures taken around the Wirral, including some delightful shots from the Neston area, such as this aerial photo of Parkgate.

Photos are available to purchase - just in time for Christmas.

Real Food Kitchen, 21 Parkgate Road, Neston.

More information from Simon Joseph Photography on Facebook.

