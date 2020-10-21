Picture This - a Stunning Christmas Present Idea From Neston Photographer

Published: 21st October 2020 07:32

Professional photographer Bernard Rose's work has long adorned the pages of AboutMyArea and Neston News. Now it can feature in your own home, or that of a friend or loved one.

A range of Bernard's amazing photographs from the local area and beyond have now been made available to buy online at Photo4Me, including this belter taken in Parkgate a couple of years ago (please note, the signature will not be visible on the version you purchase).

You can choose how you would like each photo to be mounted - for example as a block canvas or simply framed.

What a wonderful idea, and just in time for Christmas!

See the range of Bernard's photos available, here.

