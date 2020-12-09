  • Bookmark this page

CANCELLED - Winter Wonderlight Experience at Thornton Manor

Author: Winter Wonderlight Team Published: 9th December 2020 11:35

A message from the organisers: It is with deep regret that we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Winter WonderLight event at Thornton Manor.

The first year of launching such a technically demanding event under challenging circumstances, with two lockdowns and ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, meant the third party production company were not able to meet expectations.

Our thanks and apologies to those fantastic customers that supported us and bought tickets to our event. The show will go on, Winter WonderLight will launch next year and it will reflect the magic and excitement of Thornton Manor's and our customers' high standards.

We were thrilled to be opening our stunning gardens and grounds to the public for the first time, and our enthusiasm to deliver next year has not been dampened.

Our priority now is to contact and fully refund all customers that have purchased tickets. They will contact customers via email at the address the purchase was made from. Please bear with us whilst we work through all the bookings.

We extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience and disappointment caused.

Warmest regards,

Winter Wonderlight Team

Thornton Manor Winter Wonderlight

