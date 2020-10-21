  • Bookmark this page

Enjoy a Winter Wonderland Experience at Thornton Manor This Christmas

Published: 21st October 2020 11:58

From mid-November, you and your family and friends can enjoy a spectacular festive sound and light experience at Thornton Manor's Winter WonderLight event.

Thornton Manor Winter Wonderlight

This will be an enchanting forest, lake and light spectacular across nine fantastic themed zones - all to be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle.

Tickets are £39 and cover one car with up to 6 occupants.

Thornton Manor's Winter WonderLight is a major new drive-through light and laser experience starting on Friday November 13th. A dashboard audio box will provide the soundtrack whilst you enjoy spectacular displays in nine light themed zones.

Completely contactless and Covid safe, the stunning in-car sound experience will enhance your tour as you drive from zone to spectacular zone, ranging from our spellbinding lakeside Northern Lights show to the wonders of an enchanting LED meadow show.

The show is on from November 13th to January 8th inclusive. Book now to reserve your place.

