Woodfall Rotakids Take Part in Foodbank Drive

Published: 21st October 2020 14:43

Woodfall Primary and Nursery School Rotakids are supporting the Neston Foodbank this year.

They have been busy collecting food to donate along with food collected by our Year 3 as part of their harvest festival celebrations.

Money raised from a non-uniform day, on the last day of Autumn term, will also be donated to the local Foodbank.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.