Think of Others Before You Set Off Fireworks This Year

Published: 26th October 2020 09:00

Cheshire West and Chester Council is appealing for people to keep safe and think of others during fireworks season.

The Council is concerned that as the usual larger scale public events will not be able to take place due to continuing COVID restrictions, people will be more tempted to have celebrations in their own back gardens for Hallowe'en, Bonfire Night or Diwali.

Under current Tier 2 restrictions residents in west Cheshire are not permitted to mix indoors with people not in their own household; outdoors a gathering of no more than six is allowed (including any children present).

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "Please be careful when you are around fireworks and bonfires, especially with children. Please read the Fireworks Code to ensure you remain safe.

"This has been a very difficult year and we do not want to spoil anyone's enjoyment of the celebrations but some people may not be aware of the anxiety or danger that may be created for vulnerable people and animals due to fireworks. The noise can be very intimidating to both the elderly and children. Animals, both pets and livestock, can be absolutely terrified of the unexplained, sudden noises.

"Please play your part, stay safe and think of others in the coming weeks."

Tell your neighbours if you plan to let off fireworks and avoid purchasing noisy ones. Many supermarkets now offer low noise alternatives.

Only buy from reputable retailers, check the box carries a CE mark, and make sure you're only buying category two and category three fireworks. As even some of these will be too powerful for back gardens, make sure you check the distance requirements on the instructions. When storing them at home, make sure to keep them out of the reach of children and in a cool dry place.

Always follow the fireworks code to stay safe: www.rospa.com/fireworks.

