Covid Case Numbers Go Down in CH64 Area

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:35

Neston and its surrounding villages remain in Tier 2, as part of the borough of Cheshire West and Chester.

Covid test

Positive test numbers are currently falling locally, but residents and businesses are being asked to continue playing their part in keeping the numbers low.

Current case numbers for the week of 16-23 October are as follows (cases for 6-13 October in brackets)

Little Neston 3 (6)

Neston 11 (20)

Parkgate 6 (9)

Willaston & Thornton 5 (20)

Data by ward can be found here.

Under Tier 2 rules, residents cannot mix indoors with anyone not in their own household, can only socialise outdoors with 5 other people and are asked to work from home if possible and reduce their use of public transport.  Nationwide Tier 1 restrictions also apply - you can only meet other people in groups of 6 or less and there is a 10pm curfew on hospitality venues.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls. 

Wirral is under Tier 3 restrictions, which is the same as Tier 2 and Tier 1 plus no households are allowed to mix either indoors or outdoors; all pubs and bars are closed unless they can operate as a restaurant, and people are advised to avoid travelling into or out of Tier 3 areas.

Wales is to come under a strict 'firebreak' lockdown as of 6pm on Friday 23rd October, which is expected to last until Monday 9th November.  You may not travel into Wales except in certain circumstances. More information can be found on the Gov.Wales website here.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test if you have symptoms or to get tested.

 

