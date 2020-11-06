  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Christmas in Neston - Let's Make It Special

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 6th November 2020 18:58

Christmas is coming - and nothing's going to stop us celebrating in Neston...

Christmas in Neston 2020

Not even the COVID Grinch can keep us down.  Every year, Hip & Harmony CIC works with community groups to bring entertainment into the town centre for the Christmas lights celebration. We can't gather in our usual crowds this year, but there are plans afoot to ensure that there WILL be festivities - they'll just be a little different and can be enjoyed for more than just the one day.

Funded by Neston Town Council, Hip & Harmony CIC is collaborating with Capture Services and Neston Community Youth Centre to bring you Christmas as you've never seen it before.

Let there be lights!

First up, there will be a Christmas Lights switch-on, it's booked for Saturday 28 November.  By the magic of social media, you'll be able to watch as the Mayor, the Vicar of Neston and the President of Neston Rotary Club deliver their Christmas messages as the town centre tree is illuminated, just in the comfort of your own home instead of at the Cross.

Then, we're joining a national project called the Window Wanderland - a COVID-safe way to connect people.  Everyone is invited and encouraged to join in by turning our streets into magical outdoor galleries.  Whatever 'tier' we're in at the time, it will be a safe way to celebrate.

What's happening?

From today, the project will begin streaming on the Christmas in Neston website, YouTube Channel and on social media - @christmasinneston.

For the Window Wanderland, decorate your house, flat, window, gates or caravan with lights.  We'll be sharing videos with you to help you with ideas for your displays.  You'll then be able to share your window creations - there will be a map on the website with pins showing where displays are. Families can then safely wander in their own time, to marvel at the Christmas creativity on show locally. Neston will also have its very own pin on the national Window Wanderland map.

In addition to the live stream of the Christmas lights switch-on, there will be heartwarming messages from community groups, residents, schools and more.

Businesses are encouraged to add festive messages and special offers and, where possible, to decorate business premises for the Window Wanderland.  If you're in business and would like to join in the fun, please email christmasinneston@gmail.com and a member of the team will get in touch.

You'll also be able to share YOUR Christmas messages, photos and videos.

Share your videos

There can't be a stage in the Market Square this year, but that's not going to stop all the fun. 

We want you to video or photograph your own entertainment for others, whether that's carols, poems, dance - you name it, we want to see it. These will be streamed on all of our social media platforms.

Looking out for people

We're all adapting this year and joining forces to make things happen for the vulnerable and isolated in our community. Outreach work will involve various groups making hampers, Christmas dinners for those who are shielding and more. We don't want anyone to feel alone, we want everyone to reach out to their neighbours and give us feedback on people you think might appreciate some contact.

Jingle those bells

Everyone is warmly encouraged to join in with the international 'Christmas Eve Jingle'. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world have signed up to the event already.  This has been suggested as a way for everyone to celebrate a moment of festive spirit, to make a good memory at the end of a difficult year.

Simply go outside at 6pm on December 24th and ring those festive bells! Don't worry if you haven't got bells handy; pots, pans, musical instruments and clapping are all equally welcome! 

So come on Neston, we've got this - we can make Christmas 2020 the best you've ever seen (in a pandemic)!

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Neston....

#christmasinneston

www.christmasinneston.com

Facebook & Instagram @christmasinneston

 

