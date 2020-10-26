  • Bookmark this page

Take a Virtual Stroll Around Neston's Stanney Fields Park

Published: 26th October 2020 09:17

Neston's Green Flag award-winning Stanney Fields Park has been looking particularly lovely recently, with the array of autumnal colours on display.

Stanney Fields Park, NestonA screenshot from Jane Campion's video of Stanney Fields Park.

AboutMyArea is grateful to Jane Campion for sharing her videoed wanderings through the park, which you can view on YouTube here.

Also to Brenda Roe, for these lovely photos of the park from this weekend:

Stanney Fields Park, Neston

Stanney Fields Park, Neston

Stanney Fields Park, Neston

