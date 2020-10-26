Where to Recycle Stamps for Charity

Author: Merrymac Published: 26th October 2020 11:52

Merrymac has some news regarding what you can do for charity by collecting your used postage stamps.

"For some time I have been collecting your used postage stamps (with half inch paper left all around) and sending them to a company who sort and sell them for charity. However, that company no longer exists, so please do not put them through my letter box.

"But some good news - Oxfam charity shops will take them at either 258 Telegraph Road, Heswall (t: 342 8416) or 1 Frodsham St, Chester. (t:01244 319 861).

"Just please remember to leave 1 cm of envelope all around edge."

