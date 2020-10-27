Early Bird Service on 272 Bus to Resume

Published: 27th October 2020 07:36

A revision of the timetable for the 272 bus route serving Neston to Ellesmere Port via Willaston and the Hooton Merseyrail Station sees the early morning service reinstated by operator Aintree Coachline.

With effect from Monday 2nd November, the 07:50 service from Neston will be running, which is good news for those accessing work or education in Ellesmere Port as well as commuters using Hooton Station for trains to Chester and Liverpool.

The new timetable can be downloaded here.

With Neston in Tier 2 restrictions relating to Covid-19, the current advice is to avoid public transport if possible, but if you do need to travel, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

