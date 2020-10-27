  • Bookmark this page

Sunday Roast With a View? Don't Mind if I Do!

Author: The Neston Club Published: 27th October 2020 07:45

Every Sunday from midday to 4pm The Neston Club in Parkgate host their fantastic 'Socially Distanced' Roast Lunch in the Bistro 1881.

Neston Club - Sunday Lunch

There's a selection of local roast meats as well as some great homemade starters, desserts and lighter options.

The large spacious Cranston suite - home to Bistro 1881 - allows all tables to be situated 2 metres apart, ensuring all guests are safe in a comfortable setting whilst still enjoying sumptuous food and wonderful views across the Dee to the Welsh hills.

With the new restrictions, it is more important than ever that you book ahead to ensure your reservation. If you are booking two tables as two households, we will always seat them next to each other.

You can see a sample menu and book your table here or email enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk

The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

 

