Open Hearts, Open Kitchen at Elephant Bank in Neston

Published: 27th October 2020 18:59

Neston's Elephant Collective have announced their most important project to date - and it comes at a time when it is needed most.

For as little as £1.75, you can help them provide a meal for someone in need.

Elephant is joining the nationwide Open Kitchens scheme, which helps communities, restaurants and people in need of support to come together. Restaurants in the scheme volunteer to open their kitchens and work for free to cook meals for those in need. The basic cost of each meal is met by donations made by those that can afford to plege. Open Kitchens then works with charities and other community organisations locally, to distribute meals to those who need them.

Elephant Collective are pledging the kitchen at Elephant Bank in Neston to cook 3600 meals for people across the Wirral who are facing a food crisis, including children, the elderly, the vulnerable and the homeless.

Owner Emma Mitchell explains why they have decided to get involved: "Every day in our community, there are parents unable to feed their children, elderly people living in fear, wondering where their next meal is coming from, the homeless unable to access food or shelter and the vulnerable unable to care for themselves without anyone able to go in and support them.

"Covid-19 caused our industry to collapse, preventing us from opening for months. The latest restrictions have had a crippling effect on trade. But we're still fighting. During lockdown, we donated meals to the fantastic NHS staff at Arrowe Park and this half term we're offering free kids' packed lunches for those unable to afford it due to the lack of government support.

"Now, we're about to take on our biggest challenge and we need your help. We've joined up with Open Kitchens so that we can support even more vulnerable people.

"Over time we aim to raise £6,300, so that we can cook 3600 meals for people across our community who are facing a food crisis, including children, the elderly, the vulnerable and the homeless.

"Just £1.75 is enough for us to cook 1 meal, so even the smallest of donations can mean the world to someone who is struggling.

"Whatever you can give, please support us on our mission to feed those in need. Even just sharing this helps get the word out!"

If you would like to pledge to cover the cost of a meal for someone in our community who needs it, please visit the Elephant Collective/Open Kitchen crowdfunding webpage here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.