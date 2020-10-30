  • Bookmark this page

Neston Market Traders' Winning Pumpkins

Published: 30th October 2020 12:58

It may have been a cold and drizzly day, but that didn't stop Neston's market traders getting into the Halloween spirit with the annual pumpkin carving competition.

As always, their competitive nature came out in force, making it pretty difficult for Neston's Mayor, Cllr Christine Warner, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Steve Wastell, to decide on the winners.

Here are the results:

1st Place - Nick's Deli with their Covid Pumpkin

Neston Market - Traders' Winning Pumpkins

Neston Market - Traders' Winning Pumpkins

2nd Place - Bluebonnet Sweets with their Cat Pumpkin

Neston Market - Traders' Winning Pumpkins

3rd Place - Rich Coffee with his Stay Safe Pumpkin

Neston Market - Traders' Winning Pumpkins

Well done everyone, for giving customers a seasonal treat.

Neston Market takes place on the Market Square every Friday from 8am to 2pm.  The next seasonal market will be the Christmas Market on Friday 4th December (albeit very much scaled back from recent years, due to current restrictions). There will be an additional market on Tuesday 22nd December to allow you to stock up for Christmas.

 

 

 

Comments

