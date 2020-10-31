  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Pumpkins and Spooks Make Halloween in Neston Fun

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 31st October 2020 12:11

All around the CH64 area, Halloween has been embraced in 2020 like never before. 

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography

It would seem that people need an antidote to the horrors of this year, so have thrown their energy into creativity, to entertain and enthrall.

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival got off to a fantastic start, with pumpkin art galore on display from October 25th.  Teas were served at the Gladstone Village Hall, and leaflets handed out to help people find all the pumpkins.

The Neston Pumpkin Picture Trail started on Facebook as a suggestion to put pictures of pumpkins in windows, so that families could go on a walk locally to spot them all. The group quickly gained hundreds of members.  There have been many pictures put in windows of homes around the local area, but also bigger and bolder displays, many with sweets left alongside for children to collect in lieu of the usual trick or treating.

In the Gallery below, you will see a selection of photos from the group, but you can see many more on Facebook here.

Another initiative came in the form of a Neston Halloween Make-up Competition, organised by local make-up artist Charly Prytherch, who is hugely accomplished and talented, as you can see from this photo:

Halloween 2020Charly Prytherch - make-up artist extraordinaire!

The results of the competition are to be announced at 5pm today - we will add the information and photos here afterwards. You can see more of Charly's amazing work on Instagram @charly_beauty.

It's been another great community effort, the sort that makes the Neston area such a good place to live.  There's more to come at Christmas...watch this space!

Gallery

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography Photo by Liam Wilding Photography

Halloween 2020Window of Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms in Neston. Photo by Bernard Rose.

Halloween 2020From Robyn Hawkins

Halloween 2020From Kerri Lou Seddon

Halloween 2020From Laura Williams

Halloween 2020 From Charlotte Sharp

Halloween 2020 From Cheryl Barker

Halloween 2020 From Danielle Louise

Halloween 2020 From Jenna-Louise Bowden

Halloween 2020 From Kathryn Daintree

Halloween 2020 From Larni Lou

Halloween 2020 From Lucinda Rose

Halloween 2020 From Lucy Dickinson

Halloween 2020 From Marie Reedoye

Halloween 2020 From Nicky Town

Halloween 2020 From Rebecca Ann

Halloween 2020 From Sam Sharpe

Halloween 2020 From Siobhan Flooks

Halloween 2020 From Sophie Maylor

Halloween 2020 From Tamara Brookes

Halloween 2020 From Toni Evans

Halloween 2020From Stacey Melton

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

Halloween 2020Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

 See also: Neston Market Traders' Winning Pumpkins

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies