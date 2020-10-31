Pumpkins and Spooks Make Halloween in Neston Fun

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 31st October 2020 12:11

All around the CH64 area, Halloween has been embraced in 2020 like never before.

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography

It would seem that people need an antidote to the horrors of this year, so have thrown their energy into creativity, to entertain and enthrall.

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival got off to a fantastic start, with pumpkin art galore on display from October 25th. Teas were served at the Gladstone Village Hall, and leaflets handed out to help people find all the pumpkins.

The Neston Pumpkin Picture Trail started on Facebook as a suggestion to put pictures of pumpkins in windows, so that families could go on a walk locally to spot them all. The group quickly gained hundreds of members. There have been many pictures put in windows of homes around the local area, but also bigger and bolder displays, many with sweets left alongside for children to collect in lieu of the usual trick or treating.

In the Gallery below, you will see a selection of photos from the group, but you can see many more on Facebook here.

Another initiative came in the form of a Neston Halloween Make-up Competition, organised by local make-up artist Charly Prytherch, who is hugely accomplished and talented, as you can see from this photo:

Charly Prytherch - make-up artist extraordinaire!

The results of the competition are to be announced at 5pm today - we will add the information and photos here afterwards. You can see more of Charly's amazing work on Instagram @charly_beauty.

It's been another great community effort, the sort that makes the Neston area such a good place to live. There's more to come at Christmas...watch this space!

Gallery

Photo by Liam Wilding Photography

Window of Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms in Neston. Photo by Bernard Rose.

From Robyn Hawkins

From Kerri Lou Seddon

From Laura Williams

From Charlotte Sharp

From Cheryl Barker

From Danielle Louise

From Jenna-Louise Bowden

From Kathryn Daintree

From Larni Lou

From Lucinda Rose

From Lucy Dickinson

From Marie Reedoye

From Nicky Town

From Rebecca Ann

From Sam Sharpe

From Siobhan Flooks

From Sophie Maylor

From Tamara Brookes

From Toni Evans

From Stacey Melton

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life

