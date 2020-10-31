Pumpkins and Spooks Make Halloween in Neston Fun
|Author: Carrie Spacey
|Published: 31st October 2020 12:11
All around the CH64 area, Halloween has been embraced in 2020 like never before.
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography
It would seem that people need an antidote to the horrors of this year, so have thrown their energy into creativity, to entertain and enthrall.
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival got off to a fantastic start, with pumpkin art galore on display from October 25th. Teas were served at the Gladstone Village Hall, and leaflets handed out to help people find all the pumpkins.
The Neston Pumpkin Picture Trail started on Facebook as a suggestion to put pictures of pumpkins in windows, so that families could go on a walk locally to spot them all. The group quickly gained hundreds of members. There have been many pictures put in windows of homes around the local area, but also bigger and bolder displays, many with sweets left alongside for children to collect in lieu of the usual trick or treating.
In the Gallery below, you will see a selection of photos from the group, but you can see many more on Facebook here.
Another initiative came in the form of a Neston Halloween Make-up Competition, organised by local make-up artist Charly Prytherch, who is hugely accomplished and talented, as you can see from this photo:
Charly Prytherch - make-up artist extraordinaire!
The results of the competition are to be announced at 5pm today - we will add the information and photos here afterwards. You can see more of Charly's amazing work on Instagram @charly_beauty.
It's been another great community effort, the sort that makes the Neston area such a good place to live. There's more to come at Christmas...watch this space!
Gallery
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival. Photo by Simon Joseph Photography
Photo by Liam Wilding Photography
Window of Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms in Neston. Photo by Bernard Rose.
From Robyn Hawkins
From Kerri Lou Seddon
From Laura Williams
From Charlotte Sharp
From Cheryl Barker
From Danielle Louise
From Jenna-Louise Bowden
From Kathryn Daintree
From Larni Lou
From Lucinda Rose
From Lucy Dickinson
From Marie Reedoye
From Nicky Town
From Rebecca Ann
From Sam Sharpe
From Siobhan Flooks
From Sophie Maylor
From Tamara Brookes
From Toni Evans
From Stacey Melton
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life
Burton & Puddington Pumpkin Festival - photo by Neston Life
See also: Neston Market Traders' Winning Pumpkins
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.