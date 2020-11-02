  • Bookmark this page

Child's Bike Stolen From Little Neston

Published: 2nd November 2020 08:39

This bike was stolen from a house on Henley Road in Little Neston on Saturday night.

 

Child's bike stolen from Little Neston

 

It is particularly disappointing that, at a time when much of the community was doing as much as possible to give children locally a bit of fun through Halloween efforts, someone, or some people, decided to cause upset to a child by stealing his much loved bicycle.

If you saw anything, or have since seen someone with the bike, please contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 20000662925. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Comments

