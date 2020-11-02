Calling All Local Artists
|Published: 2nd November 2020 08:52
An Art Exhibition will be taking place at Gladstone Hall in Burton, Neston, over the weekend of 21 and 22 November.
Local artists are cordially invited to display their work.
For more informatoin, or an entry form, please contact info@gladstonevillagehall.org, artistpat@gmail.com, Nicki on 07731 324630 or Pat on 0151 336 2256.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.