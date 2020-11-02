Light Up a Life for Wirral Hospice St John's

Published: 2nd November 2020 08:58

Wirral Hospice St John's has produced an inspiring film to remind people that their annual Light up a Life commemorations, much loved by our whole Wirral Community and their family and friends from further afield, will be very different this year.

The short film, 1 minute and 45 seconds, features hospice staff walking in the hospice gardens surrounded by the lights in the trees and speaking of the comfort Light up a Life brings to so many people. It can be viewed here.

It also reminds people that, sadly, due to the COVID-19 restrictions and to keep everyone safe, the hospice has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual outdoor Light up a Life switch-on service, which includes the viewing of loved one's names in the hospice Books of Honour.

People who sponsor a light also have the name of the person they are remembering entered into the specially produced books which, for this year, will be available to view online while a personal copy can be pre-ordered for viewing at home.

Virtual Service on 6th December



However, the hospice will reach out to even more families across Wirral this winter. The virtual Light up a Life service will be available to view online from the comfort of their own homes, via the hospice's website again, from 6pm on Sunday 6th December.

The virtual Light up a Life service will capture the spirit of the lights switch-on, interspersed with carols from a socially-distanced hospice choir featuring locally renowned singer, Sarah Mullis. It will also contain the recollections of people whose families have experienced the hospice's dedicated care as well as heartfelt thoughts and readings from the hospice team, including some wonderful volunteers.

After a difficult year, where many events have been cancelled and the hospice charity shops had to close for several months, support is needed more than ever. The hospice is therefore inviting everyone, individuals and businesses, to sponsor a light to remember their loved ones and to help fund the hospice's cherished medical and nursing services.

A Light up a Life card with a personalised greeting will be sent out to all who request one and there is also the opportunity to buy a metallic silver star tree decoration keepsake inscribed with the words, ‘Light up a Life'.

Jamie-Leigh Burgess, the hospice's Senior Fundraising Officer said: "This first short film is a poignant reminder of the uplifting and meaningful way Light up a Life helps people find comfort when remembering their loved ones at this time of the year.

"We're recording a second film ready for 6pm on 6th December which will aim, as far as possible, to capture the unique atmosphere of the lights switch-on service.

"We'll miss sharing that special togetherness in person in this challenging year but we must give grateful thanks to all of our wonderful hospice supporters who are continuing to make generous donations to their local hospice through Light up a Life."

To sponsor a light for Light up a Life please call 0151 343 0778 or visit www.wirralhospice.org/light-up-a-life to make a donation online.

