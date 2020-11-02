Woodfall Collects for a Great Cause

Author: Hayley Foster - Woodfall Primary School Rotakids Leader Published: 2nd November 2020 09:10

Just before the half term break, Woodfall Primary and Nursery School in Neston held a non-uniform day today to raise vital funds for our local foodbank.

Here are two of our Rotakids counting some of the donations.

We raised an amazing £223.46 and collected more food today. We would like to thank all our families for their wonderful support and kind donations.

