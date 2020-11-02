What a Transformation!

Published: 2nd November 2020 10:27

The cobblers' shop in Neston ain't what it used to be - literally.

Mannings was a fixture on the corner of Hinderton Road and Gladstone Road in Neston for decades, before the building was sold at auction early in 2019.

Now it has been completely transformed, making way for a modern family home.

These photos by Bernard Rose capture the before and after very well. You can also see more of Bernard's photo of Mannings back in the day, in our retrospective article here.

Bernard has also made a number of his fabulous photographs available for sale as prints - framed/mounted as you prefer. Some great gift ideas for Christmas, see the full range here.

