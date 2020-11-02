Housing Market Stays Open in Lockdown

Following Saturday's announcement from the Government regarding a second lockdown from November 5th, the Housing Minister Robert Jenrick has announced that "the housing market will remain open throughout this period."

Neston's leading estate agent, Constables, has reassured home sellers, buyers, landlords and tenants that the latest information from the minister advises:

Renters & Homeowners will be able to move;

Removal firms and estate agents can operate, and it is understood that house valuations and viewings can continue (following strict safety measures);

Construction sites can and should continue;

tradespeople will be able to enter homes;

All MUST follow the Covid safety guidance.

Constables said: "We are awaiting the finer details and we will update accordingly when as and when more information is made available.

"We have very stringent measures in place and as always, our priority is keeping all our staff and customers safe whilst still progressing with home moves.

"If you have any questions, please get in touch on 0151 353 1333 or email info@constablesestateagents.co.uk."

