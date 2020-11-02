  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Housing Market Stays Open in Lockdown

Published: 2nd November 2020 10:37

Following Saturday's announcement from the Government regarding a second lockdown from November 5th, the Housing Minister Robert Jenrick has announced that "the housing market will remain open throughout this period."

Neston's leading estate agent, Constables, has reassured home sellers, buyers, landlords and tenants that the latest information from the minister advises:

  • Renters & Homeowners will be able to move;
  • Removal firms and estate agents can operate, and it is understood that house valuations and viewings can continue (following strict safety measures);
  • Construction sites can and should continue;
  • tradespeople will be able to enter homes;
  • All MUST follow the Covid safety guidance.

Constables said: "We are awaiting the finer details and we will update accordingly when as and when more information is made available.

"We have very stringent measures in place and as always, our priority is keeping all our staff and customers safe whilst still progressing with home moves.

"If you have any questions, please get in touch on 0151 353 1333 or email info@constablesestateagents.co.uk."

Constables Estate Agents, Neston

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies