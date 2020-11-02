Neston Resident Makes Masks to Support Food Bank

Published: 2nd November 2020 15:24

Neston resident Ann Howard has been busy making masks for some time now, and has so far raised over £300 to purchase items for the local food bank.

Ann making her first shopping trip for the Food Bank, at Sainsbury's. The supermarket has also made a contribution to the Food Bank.

What started as a way to use up some odds and ends of fabric, to make masks for the family, soon spread to a wider audience. After popping leaflets through doors in her immediate neighbourhood, she soon had plenty of orders and has now made more than 500.

The masks are double thickness and washable, with a removable metal nose clip, and come in a variety of different fabric designs. Any profit she makes after material costs is going to purchase items for the local Food Bank.

Ann's masks are available for £1 each and anybody wishing to buy some can contact Ann at 66 The Priory, Neston or telephone 0151 336 1176.

