Update on Neston Resident Who Makes Masks to Support Food Bank

Published: 11th January 2021 14:06

Neston resident Ann Howard has been busy making masks for some time now, and has so far raised £430 to purchase items for the local food bank.

Ann's project to make and provide face masks, and in turn make a contribution to the local food bank, had already raised £300 at the start of November. Now the total raised has passed £430, thank you Ann for a wonderful effort, that has meant more food and commodities could be donated to the foodbank.

Ann's costs have increased with needing to source materials online, plus pay postage. Due to this increase, prices have reluctantly been increased to £2.00 each, still great value for a nice quality, washable mask.

Anybody wishing to buy masks can contact Ann at 66 The Priory, Neston or telephone 0151 336 1176.

Original Article From 02 Nov Follows:

Ann making her first shopping trip for the Food Bank, at Sainsbury's. The supermarket has also made a contribution to the Food Bank.

What started as a way to use up some odds and ends of fabric, to make masks for the family, soon spread to a wider audience. After popping leaflets through doors in her immediate neighbourhood, she soon had plenty of orders and has now made more than 500.

The masks are double thickness and washable, with a removable metal nose clip, and come in a variety of different fabric designs. Any profit she makes after material costs is going to purchase items for the local Food Bank.

Ann's masks are available for £1 each and anybody wishing to buy some can contact Ann at 66 The Priory, Neston or telephone 0151 336 1176.

