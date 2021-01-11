  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Update on Neston Resident Who Makes Masks to Support Food Bank

Published: 11th January 2021 14:06

Neston resident Ann Howard has been busy making masks for some time now, and has so far raised £430 to purchase items for the local food bank. 

Ann's project to make and provide face masks, and in turn make a contribution to the local food bank, had already raised £300 at the start of November. Now the total raised has passed £430, thank you Ann for a wonderful effort, that has meant more food and commodities could be donated to the foodbank.

Ann's costs have increased with needing to source materials online, plus pay postage. Due to this increase, prices have reluctantly been increased to £2.00 each, still great value for a nice quality, washable mask.

Anybody wishing to buy masks can contact Ann at 66 The Priory, Neston or telephone 0151 336 1176.

 

Original Article From 02 Nov Follows:

Ann HowardAnn making her first shopping trip for the Food Bank, at Sainsbury's. The supermarket has also made a contribution to the Food Bank.

What started as a way to use up some odds and ends of fabric, to make masks for the family, soon spread to a wider audience.  After popping leaflets through doors in her immediate neighbourhood, she soon had plenty of orders and has now made more than 500.

The masks are double thickness and washable, with a removable metal nose clip, and come in a variety of different fabric designs. Any profit she makes after material costs is going to purchase items for the local Food Bank.

Ann's masks are available for £1 each and anybody wishing to buy some can contact Ann at 66 The Priory, Neston or telephone 0151 336 1176.

Ann Howard - masks

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

tricia mary
At 07:07 on 5th November 2020, tricia mary commented:
Well done Ann, and such a worthy cause. I have been buying homemade ones from the top chemist . Not sure if Ann made those. Much nicer than the paper ones and washable.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies