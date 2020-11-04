  • Bookmark this page

Ness Gardens to Remain Open During National Lockdown

Author: Zoe Chapman, Ness Botanic Gardens Published: 4th November 2020 10:55

A statement from Ness Gardens 

Ness Botanic Gardens will remain open during the second lockdown.

On Saturday 31 October 2020, the Government announced new national restrictions intended to reduce the spread of Covid-19.  These new restrictions begin on Thursday 5 November and include the closure of some businesses and venues, however we are delighted that Ness Botanic Gardens will be remaining open to visitors and Members alike during this period.

In line with government guidance, all buildings will remain closed, including the visitor centre, gift shop and Botanic Kitchen Café. However, the Café will be offering a take away menu (TBC). The toilets in the gardens will remain open (TBC).

Access to the gardens will be provided via the car park, visitors should head towards the white gazebo to the right of the car park for entry. We are able to take cash and card payments.

There will be no need to advance book but please be aware that we continue to operate on a limited capacity and there may be queues, so please dress for the weather.

In accordance with Government guidance, visitors are asked to visit only with their household or support bubble, or, individually, with one person from another household. We will also continue to undertake Test and Trace and will continue to display our QR code so that members and visitors can ‘check in' if they prefer.

Ensuring the health and safety of our members, visitors, staff, students and volunteers has remained our priority throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and this remains the case during this further period of closure. We ask that if visitors are feeling unwell, that they stay and home and get well before visiting us.

We are extremely grateful to all of our visitors, members, students and volunteers for their patience and support during this time and we are pleased to be offering a glorious outdoor space for people to enjoy during these difficult times.

For updates, news and information, please visit our website: www.liverpool.ac.uk/ness-gardens.

Ness Gardens. Photo by Sara Bishop
Ness Gardens. Photo by Sara Bishop

