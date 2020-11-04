Neston Society Says It With Flowers for Remembrance

Author: Pat Wood Published: 4th November 2020 05:56

Neston Flower Society have always donated to Neston Royal British Legion and, even though we haven't been able to meet this year, we felt it important we continue to support them.

A floral display for Remembrance, at NCYC

Our members responded to an appeal to 'knit a poppy for RBL' and WOW what a response - over 200 poppies. Thanks, Ladies.

This large poppy is now on display in Costa Coffee - the windows have also been decorated.

The flower class enjoyed knitting and making the arrangements. We have put flowers in Neston Community Youth Centre, the Neston British Legion, Wilde & Co. and Costa Coffee.

Have you bought your poppies yet ?

