Neston Society Says It With Flowers for Remembrance

Author: Pat Wood Published: 4th November 2020 05:56

Neston Flower Society have always donated to Neston Royal British Legion and, even though we haven't been able to meet this year, we felt it important we continue to support them.

Neston Flower Society - RemembranceA floral display for Remembrance, at NCYC

Our members responded to an appeal to 'knit a poppy for RBL' and WOW what a response - over 200 poppies. Thanks, Ladies.

This large poppy is now on display in Costa Coffee - the windows have also been decorated.

Neston Flower Society - Remembrance

The flower class enjoyed knitting and making the arrangements. We have put flowers in Neston Community Youth Centre, the Neston British Legion, Wilde & Co. and Costa Coffee.

Have you bought your poppies yet ?

Neston Flower Society - Remembrance

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
