Neston's Blue Bicycle Goes Online for Lockdown

Published: 4th November 2020 06:03

The Blue Bicycle café in Neston will be closing its door for the new period of national lockdown.

However, they'll still be around to keep spirits up with their delicious range of home-made treats available for collection, or delivery to homes around the area.

What's more, for any orders placed for delivery on Remembrance Sunday, 8 November, 10% of the bill will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

Owner Ann McDonagh said: "Unfortunately, due to the latest coronavirus restrictions, we will be closing our doors once again from 4pm on Wednesday. From all of us at The Blue Bicycle, we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support recently in helping us get back on our feet in a safe and enjoyable way, we have had a fantastic summer and it was great to see so many people supporting independents.

"We are going to continue to supply a selection of our best produce from our online store over the next month, keep an eye on what's available on our website, we will be updating this in the coming days with our offerings available for collection and delivery.

"Assuming the government advice goes as planned, we will be back just in time for the festive season, so maybe it isn't too early to start thinking about Father Christmas?

"In the meantime, stay safe and see you soon."

