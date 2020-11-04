  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry - Open in Lockdown

Published: 4th November 2020 08:19

Under government guidelines for the new lockdown, Neston Chiropody & Podiatry can and will continue to treat your feet.

Feet

Trevor Merrick is a HCPC registered practitioner and therefore his services fall under medical appointments. The clinic remains open and you can travel to it.  Home visits are still allowed too.  

Treatments & Services available:

Corns & Calluses

Bunions & Blisters

Nail Trimming

Ingrown Toenails

Nail Surgery

Tired legs

Aching Feet

Foot/Ankle Pain

Knee Pain

Knock Knees

Plantar Fascitis (Arch Pain)

Flat Feet

High Arches

Arthritis

Shin Splints

Heel Spurs

Tendonitis

Growing Pains

Diabetic Foot Assessments

Stress Fractures

Sports Injuries

Bespoke Orthotics

Custom-Made Footwear

 For your safety

There is a 'one in one out' policy in place, so please try to be on time for your appointment. The treatment area is thoroughly cleaned between clients.

There is hand sanitiser in place and all staff will be wearing PPE.  You can also request a mask for yourself if you wish.

The clinic also has a blue air purification system in place.

Contactless payment is preferred.

Opening Hours

Tuesday - 8.30am to 8.00pm
Wednesday - 8.30am to 8.00pm
Thursday - 8.30am to 1.00pm
Friday - 8.30am to 5.00pm
Saturday - 9.00am to 1.00pm

For more information or to book an appointment, please contact:

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry

Unit 2
The Royal Arcade
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PD

Tel: 0151 792 3144 or 07599 924923
Email: info@neston-chiropodyandpodiatry.co.uk

Facebook

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry

Advertisement feature

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies