The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Hadlow Road Pop-Up Café Events Suspended Temporarily

Published: 4th November 2020 13:16

An update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston

Whilst the take away pop-up café provided by Friends of Hadlow Road Station is allowed under the latest Coid-19 lock down rules, the catering team have decided it would be morally wrong to provide this service which encourages customers to congregate on the station platform.

As a result the take away pop-up café planned for Sunday the 15th November has been cancelled.

FHRS would like to thank all of our loyal customers and we will re-instate the pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station when it is safe to do so for both customers and volunteers.

Hadlow Road

Comments

