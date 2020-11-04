Hadlow Road Pop-Up Café Events Suspended Temporarily

Published: 4th November 2020 13:16

An update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston



Whilst the take away pop-up café provided by Friends of Hadlow Road Station is allowed under the latest Coid-19 lock down rules, the catering team have decided it would be morally wrong to provide this service which encourages customers to congregate on the station platform.

As a result the take away pop-up café planned for Sunday the 15th November has been cancelled.

FHRS would like to thank all of our loyal customers and we will re-instate the pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station when it is safe to do so for both customers and volunteers.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.