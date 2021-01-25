  • Bookmark this page

Online Book Events From Linghams

Published: 11th January 2021 12:10

As the global pandemic rolls on, many local businesses have been hit hard, while internet giants swallow up precious sales that would otherwise have helped pick up the local economy.

Linghams Shop

Booksellers have long been hard-pressed to compete with the giants, but one local shop continues to fight on.  Linghams of Heswall has, throughout the lockdowns and beyond, been involved in an online project to give readers the opportunity to see and hear their favourite authors talk about their work at virtual events, from the comfort of home. In many cases, the price of the ticket also include the book, some even signed!

This programme continues through the new lockdown.

Online Events

Here is a list of upcoming author events taking place online, brought to you by Linghams and ten other independent bookshops under the banner of 'At Home With..Brought to you by The 4 Indies'.

Coming up:

14th January 2021 - Dr Rangan Chatterjee - 7:30pm start

18th January 2021 - My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russel - 7:30pm start

25th January 2021 - Brian Bilston - 7:30pm start


Event details on Linghams website here.
Linghams, 248 Telegraph Road, Heswall. Tel 0151 342 7290, email books@linghams.co.uk.

At Home With the 4 Indies


 

