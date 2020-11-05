Shop With Linghams For Christmas - Even Through Lockdown

Published: 5th November 2020 09:49

As the global pandemic rolls on through this year, many local businesses have been hit hard, while internet giants swallow up precious sales that would otherwise have helped pick up the local economy.

Booksellers have long been hard-pressed to compete with the giants, but one local shop continues to fight on. Linghams of Heswall has, throughout the last lockdown and beyond, been involved in an online project to give readers the opportunity to see and hear their favourite authors talk about their work at virtual events, from the comfort of home. In many cases, the price of the ticket also include the book, some even signed!

This programme continues through the new lockdown.

Shop for Christmas



From Friday 6 November, phone lines at Linghams will be open from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday, throught lockdown, for you to order books and other items to be posted out to you. So, if you're thinking of buying books for Christmas gifts, PLEASE think before you click on the website-named-after-a-big-river and, instead, pick up the phone to the lovely people at Linghams - call 0151 342 7290, or email books@linghams.co.uk

Online Events



Here is a list of upcoming author events taking place online, brought to you by Linghams and ten other independent bookshops under the banner of 'At Home With..Brought to you by The 4 Indies'.

Coming up:

Sunday 8th November, 4pm - Anton Du Beke

Saturday 16th November, 7.30pm - Jaspar Rees and Jane Wymar

Sunday 17th November, 7.30pm - Jamie Carragher

Monday 18th November, 7.30pm - Andrew Cotter

Tuesday 19th November, 6pm - David Baddiel



Linghams, 248 Telegraph Road, Heswall. Tel 0151 342 7290, email books@linghams.co.uk.

