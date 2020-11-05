Look Ahead to Sunnier Times With Neston's Perfect Getaways

Published: 5th November 2020 12:47

Perfect Getaways in Neston has had to close its physical doors at The Cross, in line with the new Government imposed lockdown until December. But they're reassuring clients old and new that they're still around to help with your holiday plans.

Book now and start counting down to your next holiday

They have in place a dedicated home-working team to help assist you with existing bookings, queries and of course new bookings for your next Perfect Getaway. You can call them on 0151 223 0087 or get in touch via messenger : m.me/PerfectGetaways.

The Perfect Getaways working-from-home Dream Team await your call!

Holidays are now on sale for next year and beyond, all the way up until October 2022, so you can give yourself and your family something to look forward to. Also, Perfect Getaways provides Gift Vouchers - perfect for giving those you love the gift of travel this Christmas , all the while supporting a local family-owned business.



Owner Nicola Palmer said: "By booking your holiday with us, you are looked after by a close knit team of local travel agents, not robots and not big CEOs. We are real people who genuinely care about ensuring you are taken care of. Plus all our holidays are ATOL / ABTA protected which is key at a time like this.



"Remember - keep smiling, keep booking but most of all keep safe. Better days are on the horizon."

Follow Perfect Getaways on Facebook here.

