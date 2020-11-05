  • Bookmark this page

Doorstep Remembrance Encouraged This Sunday

Published: 5th November 2020 14:13

Due to the new lockdown, public services for Remembrance this Sunday, November 8, have been cancelled across the country.

Remembrance Day 2020A poignant display has been installed outside Neston Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen in the High Street. Photo by Brenda Roe

The arrangements for this year's Remembrance Events are not how anyone would wish them to be. However, they are based on national guidance and specific advice from local organisations including the armed forces, the Police and the British Legion.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston, said: "Given these new restrictions it is even more important that the priority this year is about keeping people safe. I would like to encourage everyone to come out onto their doorsteps on Sunday 8 November at 11am to mark the national two minutes silence and also place a poppy in a front window.

"This year, I am asking that members of the public and our veteran community keep their pledges in remembering the fallen from the safety of their own homes."

In the Neston area, Remembrance displays have been cropping up outside churches and in the windows of businesses.  The Royal British Legion will lay a wreath at the war memorial in Neston town centre for Remembrance, but this will not be an event to be attended by the public.

Remembrance 2020Poppies cascade at St Thomas' Church in Parkgate. Photo by Lesley Rankin.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Legion are still working hard with partners, volunteers, and suppliers to ensure that the nation can come together to show support for our Armed Forces Community during this year's Poppy Appeal. If you would like to donate to the Poppy Appeal, visit the British Legion's website.

Remembrance Sunday is a day for everyone to be able to commemorate the contributions of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

The Lord Mayor of Chester and the Chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council have commissioned some short virtual services, and these can be found on the Council's You Tube Accounts or via the Lord Mayor of Chester's social media accounts. These will be released on 7 November and can be watched at your leisure.

Chester Cathedral are broadcasting a service on Sunday 8 November at 10am, via their You Tube account but sadly there will be no congregation present.

Chester Cathedral are inviting people to write messages of remembrance or a prayer on their Prayer Wall: https://chestercathedral.com/prayer-wall/

We will remember them.

Comments

