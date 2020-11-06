New Owners of Neston Pharmacies Say Hello

Author: Michael McGuigan Published: 6th November 2020 07:59

AboutMyArea is delighted to hear from Michael McGuigan, speaking for the new owners of the two local pharmacies previously owned by Cubbins.

Galen Pharmacy in Liverpool Road, Neston, one of the two outlets purchased recently by North Meols Pharmacy Ltd.

Hello Neston,

National Ask Your Pharmacist Week is upon us and one question on everybody's lips is 'who owns Galen and Deeside Pharmacy now?'

After 50 years of serving Neston, the Cubbin family took the very difficult decision to sell their pharmacies to another small, independent chain called Bradleys, which has headquarters based in Northern Ireland.

182 Pharmacies have shut nationwide in the last 18 months due to funding cuts and we at Bradleys would like to pay tribute to the Cubbins for remaining in charge and, quite often, running at a loss just to ensure the people of Neston and Parkgate had access to the quality pharmaceutical services that many of you attest to.

We have taken over the pharmacies with all the staff remaining in place and some additional faces to help increase the level of service during these difficult times. The local surgeries and ourselves are aware of some teething issues that have occurred during the takeover process, which should now be resolved and we would like to thank you all for your understanding and patience while we put this right. If anyone does have any outstanding queries or comments they can contact the company's Chief Pharmacist directly at OperationsManager@NorthMeolsPharmacy.com

The Bradleys group are a long established, family-run pharmacy chain with two other pharmacies on the Wirral. We place our patients at the heart of everything we do and strive to work together with all the local healthcare teams to give you the best possible care we can provide. With that in mind we will be asking for your help in shaping how you think your local independent pharmacy should look. We are inviting any questions or comments - good, bad or indifferent - to help us give you a better service.

Send your questions to OperationsManager@NorthMeolsPharmacy.com or indeed just reply below or on the Neston Life Facebook post - we'll be keeping an eye out for your comments. Your replies will be posted on this page at the end of the week along with some messages from your pharmacists Adam and James.

We are YOUR local independent pharmacy so we want to hear from YOU about how we can provide the best service possible. Get involved #AYPW #CommunityPharmacy #Neston

p.s Flu Vaccines are on the way and we will keep you updated as soon as we receive the stock. NHS England have staggered the supplies to make sure all categories of patients are dealt with in accordance with their risk. We are working closely with the local surgeries to ensure Neston stays Flu free.

Kind Regards,

Michael McGuigan

Head of Operations

North Meols Pharmacy Ltd

Part of the Bradleys Pharmacy Group

