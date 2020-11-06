  • Bookmark this page

Make it a Fairtrade Christmas Says Neston Group

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 6th November 2020 08:09

Neston Fairtrade Town Steering Group would like everyone to consider buying Fairtrade goods this Christmas.

FairtradeMany Fairtrade products can be bought locally or online, including this Christmas tree ornament from the Traidcraft shop

Many thanks for the support of so many which has enabled Neston to maintain it's Fairtrade Town status. As we approach a somewhat different Christmas this year, consider buying Fairtrade products locally and also online.

Your choice of gift will not only bring pleasure to the recipient, but could provide a solution for vulnerable communities around the world for whom COVID-19 brings added hardship.

Buying Fairtrade goods ensures farmers and workers are paid a fair price and gives financial security and independence for a fairer world.

Here are some links for Fairtrade products - food, clothing, handmade ornaments, Christmas cards and wrapping paper - to bring joy to family and friends (as well as the producers) in these dark and challenging times:

https://www.traidcraftshop.co.uk/christmas/christmas-gifts

https://meaningfulchocolate.co.uk/collections/christmas

For an unusual Christmas present, light to post with a Christmas card, choose a charity gift where the money for the gift goes abroad and you receive a colourful gift card with photos of those benefiting:

https://www.traidcraftshop.co.uk/gifts/by-category/charity-gifts

