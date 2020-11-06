Update on Council Services During New Lockdown

Published: 6th November 2020 08:26

England is now in a second lockdown, which commenced on Thursday 5 November and will run until Wednesday 2 December.

Current case numbers in the CH64 area for the five days to 2 November are as follows (cases for 20-27 October in brackets)

Little Neston 8 (18)

Neston 10 (10)

Parkgate 7 (12)

Willaston & Thornton 6 (7)

Data by ward can be found here.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced how its services in towns and villages across the borough will be affected.

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "Following the Government's second lockdown announcement, there will be some changes to how our services are delivered.

"We are doing everything possible to continue to deliver vital services to support the borough. However, to keep everyone safe some facilities do have to close or reduce the services available during the lockdown period. Our aim is that the vast majority of our services will continue to be operational. We are awaiting guidance from the Government for some services and further details will be added to our website as the situation changes.

"Stay safe, be kind and above all let's all play our part to turn this around during these challenging times."

From 5 November, the effects on Council services are as follows:

Parks, open spaces, outdoor play and youth areas will remain open. Visitors should follow social distancing guidance, follow any signage and wash their hands when they return home. Residents are able to meet outdoors with one person not from their own household.

Public toilets remain open (between 10am and 5pm) in the following locations:

Parkgate

Ellesmere Port Town Centre (Marina Drive)

Castle Park, Frodsham

Whitby Park, Ellesmere Port

Frodsham Street, Chester

Sandy Lane, Chester

The Groves, Chester

Princess Street (near the Market), Chester

Grosvenor Park, Chester

Stanney Fields, Neston

Marbury Park, Northwich

Westminster Park, Chester

Malpas

Tarporley

Frodsham (Moor Lane)

Toilet facilities are also available at Chester Bus Interchange between 8.30am and 5pm (Monday to Saturday) [Plus accessible toilet on request unless passengers have a radar key / Changing Places: On request only, no admittance after 5.30pm.]

Allotments remain open. Again, social distancing should be maintained and residents are permitted to meet outdoors with one person not from their own household.

Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) remain open but we ask that people only travel there for essential reasons and be patient to ensure social distancing can be maintained on sites. A proof of residency will need to be shown to HWRC staff.

All fixtures and training for indoor and outdoor youth and adult grassroots football will be suspended. (Further information is available on Football Association website). Tennis, golf, bowling and croquet facilities will be closed.

All libraries, including the home and mobile library service, will close. It is hoped that order & collect services will be made available from selected libraries, more information will follow. Many services will continue to be available via online and digital methods. Existing loan periods have been extended to 7 December and overdue charges are suspended. The Education Library Service will continue to supply to schools and educational settings.

The majority of volunteering activities within Council settings will stop. The Council's Community Champions network will continue.

Ranger stations, pavilions and community centres remain closed except where existing community food distribution is currently being provided.

All museums in the borough will close to the public, including school visits. The museums' website and social media channels will have up to date information and interactive activities.

The Cheshire Archives and Record Office will suspend public access to the building but online services will continue to be available.

The Registration team will continue to provide death registrations by telephone.

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies will not be permitted to take place except where one of the couple is seriously ill and not expected to recover.

Funerals up to a maximum of 30 may take place at Chester crematorium and at Council cemeteries. Social distancing must be maintained at the funeral between individuals who are not from the same household or support bubble.

The Council will continue to monitor all its front-line services and will review the impact of COVID-19 on service delivery as the lockdown progresses.

Information on the Council's website will be updated regularly.

