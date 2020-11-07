  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Remembers Them - 2020

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 7th November 2020 13:31

We cannot gather at the war memorial in the High Street, but we can stand on our doorsteps at 11am on Sunday and again at 11am on Wednesday, to take a moment to reflect.

We can also admire the displays that have gone up around the town and say thank you to those people who have made such an effort.

For nostalgia, you may wish to look at last year's coverage on AboutMyArea, of the parade and services in Neston Town Centre, here.

Otherwise, please enjoy these few photos and, as ever, Remember Them.

Remembrance 2020 in NestonTimeless Kitchens & Bathrooms at The Cross

From Neston Primary School - a wonderful display:

Remembrance 2020 in Neston

Remembrance 2020 in Neston

 Remembrance 2020 in Neston

Remembrance 2020 in Neston

Children from St Winefride's went to the war memorial and laid their painted stones around it:

Remembrance 2020 in Neston

Remembrance 2020 in Neston

At The Blue Bicycle in Neston:

Remembrance in Neston 2020

Remembrance in Neston 2020

Remembrance 2020 in NestonNeston Flower Society's poppy, maid up of knitted poppies provided by the society's members, made its way to the window of Costa Coffee

Remembrance 2020 in NestonAnother lovely tribute from Neston Flower Society, this time at Neston Community Youth Centre

Remembrance 2020 in NestonBrenda Roe's photo of the lovely tribute at Neston Parish Church

Remembrance 2020 in NestonAnother tribute, this time at The Malt Shovel

Remembrance 2020 in NestonPoppies pour down the side of St Thomas' in Parkgate. Photo by Lesley Rankin

Neston Royal British Legion Neston Royal British Legion

