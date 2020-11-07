Neston Remembers Them - 2020

We cannot gather at the war memorial in the High Street, but we can stand on our doorsteps at 11am on Sunday and again at 11am on Wednesday, to take a moment to reflect.

We can also admire the displays that have gone up around the town and say thank you to those people who have made such an effort.

For nostalgia, you may wish to look at last year's coverage on AboutMyArea, of the parade and services in Neston Town Centre, here.

Otherwise, please enjoy these few photos and, as ever, Remember Them.

Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms at The Cross

From Neston Primary School - a wonderful display:

Children from St Winefride's went to the war memorial and laid their painted stones around it:

At The Blue Bicycle in Neston:

Neston Flower Society's poppy, maid up of knitted poppies provided by the society's members, made its way to the window of Costa Coffee

Another lovely tribute from Neston Flower Society, this time at Neston Community Youth Centre

Brenda Roe's photo of the lovely tribute at Neston Parish Church

Another tribute, this time at The Malt Shovel

Poppies pour down the side of St Thomas' in Parkgate. Photo by Lesley Rankin

Neston Royal British Legion

