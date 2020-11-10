  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Christmas in Neston 2020

Santa Will Take to Zoom for Neston's Children

Published: 10th November 2020 07:40

As part of the amazing Christmas in Neston programme of events, the Rotary Club of Neston are bringing a very special element to this year's festivities.

Zoom with Santa

Mindful that seeing Santa in person might prove tricky, if not impossible, due to current and potential guidelines around the pandemic, the brainboxes at Rotary, with help from the Christmas in Neston team, have found a solution.

From today, Tuesday 10th November, children can Book a Zoom with Santa!

A series of dates and times are available in November and December, offering children a one-on-one appointment with Santa, for a chat and a chance to put in requests for those all important Christmas presents.

A small donation to Rotary charities will be requested for each appointment.

Booking is essential, so please visit www.christmasinneston.com/santa.

 Christmas in Neston

 

Comments

