Jack Wignall of Willaston - 100 Years Young

Published: 8th November 2020 11:17

Here's a lovely message from Christine and Graham, children of Jack (John Wignall) of Willaston.

Many of the residents of Willaston may know our father, who has lived in the village since 1964 and for a number of years ran the Spar grocery store.

Last month on the 11th October he celebrated his 100th birthday.

On behalf of our father, we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who sent cards, balloons and gifts, it was really heart warming and greatly appreciated making the birthday even more special.

In addition we would like to say a special thank you to all of his fantastic neighbours and especially Nick and Sarah Miller for all their help and support when we could not be there.

Christine & Graham

