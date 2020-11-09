  • Bookmark this page

All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Plaque Taken From Neston Bench

Published: 9th November 2020 09:45

AboutMyArea reader Lesley Foote has written in to alert us to the apparent theft of a plaque from a bench in Little Neston.

Bench in Parkgate, remembering Colin FooteThe bench in Parkgate, with its lovely view. Inset: the plaque that has gone missing.

Lesley explains: "When my dad, Colin Foote, died in 2015, my siblings and I asked the Council if we could put a bench up in his name in a place that he loved, near the Harp Inn, looking out at the marshes which he loved as a young birdwatcher.

"The Council said they had wanted to replace the old bench there so put it up for free and let us provide the little remembrance plaque on it.

"I live in London and have not been able to visit Neston for some time because of Covid, and my siblings do not live nearby. A relative has told me today that the plaque has been removed, and I expect it is by vandals.

"This is really upsetting, and one day I hope to return and replace the plaque, but just wondered if this is something that is happening to other benches in the area."

If you have any information about the removal of the plaque, or other similar incidents to report, please let us know by email, or report to the local police on 101.

 

Comments

Colliery L
At 09:59 on 9th November 2020, Colliery L commented:
It is disgusting that some lowlife has taken this plaque that is dedicated to a loved one. The bench is not located in Parkgate as the headline states but in Little Neston on Mary's field adjacent to the rocks, past the Harp pub.
Anthony A
At 10:05 on 9th November 2020, Anthony A commented:
Yes, very sorry to read that. It does indeed appear to be in Little Neston, on Denhall Quay. Not sure that makes it any easier to trace those responsible, though.
Carrie Spacey
At 11:26 on 9th November 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Apologies, information supplied by Lesley - and I did double check with her, too!
