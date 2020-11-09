Plaque Taken From Parkgate Bench

Published: 9th November 2020 09:45

AboutMyArea reader Lesley Foote has written in to alert us to the apparent theft of a plaque from a bench in Parkgate.

The bench in Parkgate, with its lovely view. Inset: the plaque that has gone missing.

Lesley explains: "When my dad, Colin Foote, died in 2015, my siblings and I asked the Council if we could put a bench up in his name in a place that he loved, near the Old Quay, looking out at the marshes which he loved as a young birdwatcher.

"The Council said they had wanted to replace the old bench there so put it up for free and let us provide the little remembrance plaque on it.

"I live in London and have not been able to visit Neston for some time because of Covid, and my siblings do not live nearby. A relative has told me today that the plaque has been removed, and I expect it is by vandals.

"This is really upsetting, and one day I hope to return and replace the plaque, but just wondered if this is something that is happening to other benches in the area."

If you have any information about the removal of the plaque, or other similar incidents to report, please let us know by email, or report to the local police on 101.

