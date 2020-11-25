Christmas Trees Now on Sale at Willaston Farm

Published: 25th November 2020 07:28

The crazy farm gang at Willaston Community Farm and Marsh Nurseries have a lovely range of Christmas trees for you to choose from.

Pop up and pick out your festive fir, and the gang will happily deliver it to your door. Not only that, they'll also pick it up again in January for recycling.

For more information, contact the team,on 0151 327 8911 or visit their Facebook page.

Willaston Community Farm

Heath Lane

Willaston

CH64 1TP

off Hooton Road, it's the last turning on the right coming out of the village on the way to Hooton Station.

