The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Christmas Trees on Sale in Willaston Soon

Published: 9th November 2020 10:49

The crazy farm gang at Willaston Community Farm and Marsh Nurseries are looking forward to a huge delivery of Christmas trees.

Christmas trees at Willaston Community Farm

From Wednesday November 25th you can pop up and pick out your festive fir, and the gang will happily deliver it to your door. Not only that, they'll also pick it up again in January for recycling.

For more information, ontact the team,on 0151 327 8911 or visit their Facebook page.

Willaston Community Farm
Heath Lane
Willaston
CH64 1TP

off Hooton Road, it's the last turning on the right coming out of the village on the way to Hooton Station.

Christmas trees at Willaston Community Farm

Comments

Nearby postcodes

